Sennheiser TV Clear headphones are designed for watching TV

Sennheiser TV Clear is a new pair of truly wireless headphones that have one task — to make watching TV enjoyable. Most people connect headphones to a phone, tablet, or computer. Although they can be connected to a TV via Bluetooth, this is not a common use case. Sennheiser wants to change that with its new headphones.

Sennheiser is no stranger to producing headphones designed for use with televisions. This has been happening for several years. However, her TV headphone portfolio has so far included in-ear headphones and neckband headphones similar to headphones like the Motorola 5G Neckband. TV Clear is the first headphones that take the form of truly wireless headphones.

The TV Clear headphones have a closed design with silicone tips for passive noise reduction. Sennheiser claims that they are light, but at 6.9 grams, they are slightly heavier than the Pixel Buds Pro, which weighs 6.2 grams. Each earphone also has a wing tip for a secure fit. TV Clear headphones with a black matte finish are supplied in an oval carrying case with the appropriate color. On the front panel of the case there is a set of LEDs next to the charging port, like the Momentum Wireless 3. There is no mention of any water resistance, so it is better not to wet them.

A new way to watch TV

Headphones are not the only items in retail packaging. The Sennheiser also includes a small box-shaped transmitter. Its function is to reduce latency and synchronize audio and video when headphones are connected to any TV with optical or analog output. The headphones are connected to the transmitter, which has a pairing button similar to the one on the charging case, and the transmitter, in turn, is connected to the TV. Users can also bypass the transmitter and connect directly via Bluetooth to a TV or mobile device and use them just like any other Bluetooth headphones.

In TV Clear, as in other Sennheiser wireless headphones for TV, there is a speech clarity setting. Users can switch between five different levels to improve the listening quality. Each earphone has a 6 mm driver and supports touch control. A companion app is available for Android and iOS so that users can customize the headphone settings. The app also has a “Find my Headphones” feature when users need to find their headphones. When using TV Clear, other people can still watch TV, since the sound is not directed only to the headphones. Sennheiser even adds that users can set their preferred volume on the headphones regardless of the volume of the TV or the sound source.

There is also an Ambient Awareness mode that allows users to hear what is happening around them. Sennheiser claims that the headphones have a battery life of 15 hours when used with a transmitter, and with a wireless charging case, this figure increases to 37 hours. The Sennheiser TV Clear headphones are already available in Europe at a price of 399.90 euros and will be available later this summer in the US at a price of 399.95 dollars.