Sennheiser launches IE 300 headphones in Brazil

Sony may have left the scene in Brazil, but there are plenty of companies to occupy their space. With the promise of offering a high fidelity experience anywhere, Sennheiser launches here, this Friday (26th), the new in-ear headphones IE 300, which, according to her, guarantee exceptional durability and comfort , provided by a design inspired by the world of professional audio.

Including an optimized membrane that minimizes natural resonances and total harmonic distortion (THD <0.08% at 1 kHz, 94 dB), rear volume of the transducer designed to minimize reflection inside the box and resonator chamber that removes masking resonances in the ear canal for to obtain more refined and detailed trebles, highlights the company, the I300 also has a frequency response from 6 Hz to 20 kHz.

Among other features, the Sennheiser launch carries a “refined” version of the 7 mm Extra Wide Band (XWB) transducer – which translates into a balanced sound signature and “excellent” sonic precision – in addition to ergonomic features that include hooks Flexible earbuds individually adjustable.

“When you’re passionate about audio, every detail matters. So the IE 300 has been carefully thought out so that users can hear all the nuances of their music,” explains Jermo Köhnke, product manager at Sennheiser. “The IE 300 is designed to be an everyday companion, while offering a superior audio experience, regardless of the environment.”

“Optimal flexibility”

Silicone or foam ear adapters in three sizes are part of the package of the new IE 300, responsible for a “perfectly secure fit”, an “excellent wearing comfort for long listening sessions” and even “great noise isolation” moving or noisy environments.

Finally, the supplied 3.5 mm cable is reinforced with para-aramid for “excellent stability” even after thousands of bending cycles and can be easily replaced for “optimal flexibility.”

For additional strain relief, concludes the company, the gold-plated Fidelity + MMCX connector is plugged into a built-in 4.8 mm socket on the earpiece body – and a premium carrying case ensures “safe and convenient storage”. Balanced cables with 2.5 mm or 4.4 connectors are also available as optional accessories.