Sennheiser launches ‘cost-effective’ wireless headset

Stereo maker Sennheiser is known for its premium products, but it wants to attack “cost-effectively” with its new launch. The company recently introduced the CX 400BT True Wireless cordless headset, which promises to combine quality with an attractive price.

The new accessory features the same 7mm drivers as the True Momentum Wireless 2s phone, a top-of-the-line model that is sold by the manufacturer for $ 300. The CX 400BT leaves aside functions like noise cancellation to deliver a more attractive value : US $ 199.95, about R $ 1,076 in direct conversion.

In addition to noise cancellation, the cheapest model does not have water resistance. The CX 400BT also has a more striking design compared to the True Momentum Wireless 2s, with a more square body and that does not fit perfectly in the ear.

On the other hand, the $ 200 accessory works with the Sennheiser app, which allows you to adjust usage factors and equalization. The product also features Bluetooth 5.1 and works with SBC, AAC and aptX codecs.

The CX 400BT also has a microphone in its construction, which allows you to answer calls without taking your phone out of your pocket. Like the most expensive model, the product can only be connected to one device at a time.

In terms of autonomy, the CX 400BT brings an experience similar to Sennheiser’s main model. The new cordless headset delivers about 7 hours of use and the battery can be extended to 20 hours with the power source of the charging box.

More information about the Sennheiser launch is available on the manufacturer’s official website. The product starts to be sold abroad on September 15th.



