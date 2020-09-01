Sennheiser CX 400BT: sound quality at an affordable price

Headphone manufacturers have been seriously leaning towards fully wireless headphone models for a while. Sennheiser, on the other hand, takes a different approach than most of its competitors in the market. The company has only released two versions of the Momentum True Wireless (MTW) ​​headset so far. Finally, the company that brought MTW 2 to users in March; It offered features such as improved battery life, active noise cancellation, and more reliable controls, but still did not change its retail price of $ 299.95. With its new headset called Sennheiser CX 400BT, it offers most of the similar features for 100 dollars more affordable.

According to the information given by Sennheiser, the CX 400BT has 7mm dynamic drivers, which are also included in the MTW 2. The company emphasized this driver’s ability to “deep bass, natural mids and clear, detailed highs”. One wonders whether the driver can maintain this performance on the CX 400BT as well. Users will be able to personalize the sound experience for the CX 400BT via the Smart Control app.

The CX 400BT has touch control areas above each earpiece. Users can also customize the control options here. Operations such as voice control, incoming call answering, and activating the voice assistant can be done by simply touching the headset.

As with many fully wireless headsets currently on the market, the CX 400BT has microphones that reduce ambient noise. In this way, it is ensured that the voice is transmitted clearly in conversations and voice commands. Promising up to 7 hours of battery life, Sennheiser stated that 20 more hours will be added over this period with the charging box. The most important difference between the CX 400BT and MTW 2 is that the new model lacks active noise canceling feature.

The Sennheiser CX 400BT will be available in black and white color options on September 15th. The headset will be sold for $ 199.95 in the US and 199 euros in Europe.



