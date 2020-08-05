Senior Investors are in Gold, Youth are in Pursuit of Bitcoin

According to JPMorgan Chase & Co., the behavior of retail investors during the pandemic varies significantly by age groups.

Strategists, led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, state that investors are generally interested in alternative assets, while those who are older are buying gold. Younger investors turn to assets like Bitcoin. Millennium generation, on the other hand, is close to stocks, especially technology shares; older people are said to sell stocks.

In a note dated August 4, analyzing investment flows, strategists said, “Older investors continued to invest their excessive liquidity in bond funds with strong purchases in both June and July.” It said.

It is evident in the recent rallies of gold-backed mutual funds and worldwide cryptocurrencies that retail investor demand has increased globally by 46% from the lowest levels of March this year. While the presence of amateur traders is seen everywhere, from enthusiastic options to highly skilled trading action, stock selections and market timings look pretty good compared to institutions.

Strategists write that gold and Bitcoin ETFs have been experiencing strong inflows for the past five months, as both seniors and young people see it as an “alternative” currency. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dropped about 1.7% in the same period, causing controversy over whether the dollar weakness lasted for a long time.



