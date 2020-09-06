Sending Litecoin (LTC) from Blockstream CEO Adam Back

Blockstream CEO Adam Back commented on the downfall of SushiSwap. Attacks on XRP As previously reported by Coinkolik, when Chef Nomi, founder of Uniswap’s DeFi token SushiSwap, converted Sushi shares to ETH, many accused him of making an “exit scam” and he responded to these allegations.

SUSHI has been likened to XRP by many and by making XRP’s case of “first pump and dump with retail sale”; allegedly a predetermined “scam”.

XRP Facts

The lion’s share of the cryptocurrency’s 100 billion supply belongs to Ripple Labs and its co-founders.

9.5 billion XRP was allocated to Stellar CTO Jed McCaleb. Meanwhile, former Ripple CEO Chris Larsen was at the height of the cryptocurrency bubble in early 2018 with a fortune of 5.19 billion XRP; Got richer than Google founder Larry Ellison.

Another troubling fact about XRP is that it is impossible to trace back the genesis block, which determines the formation of the 12-digit supply due to a server error.

This was recently described by the staunch Bitcoin maximalist as “the biggest failure ever”.

A Satoshi Nakamoto Candidate

We are all familiar with approaches that claim that Bitcoin is gold and Litecoin is silver. Speaking of Litecoin, Adam Back recalled the fact that Lee cashed out all of its top assets in December 2017 to avoid conflict of interest:

“This is definitely a weird feeling but also somehow comforting. Don’t worry, I’m not quitting Litecoin. Still, I will spend all my time working on Litecoin. When Litecoin is successful, I will still be rewarded in many different ways, not just with direct cryptocurrency ownership. ”

However, Lee fended off Back’s attack by joking that Back was Satoshi Nakamoto.



