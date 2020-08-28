Senator Rand Paul attack near the White House

By
Matthew Cage
-
0

US Senator Rand Paul, who attended the Republican Party convention, said Friday was attacked by an “angry crowd” of over 100 people near the White House and was rescued by police.

“One block from the White House, I was attacked by an angry crowd of over 100 people. Thank you to the Washington DC Police Department for saving my life from a crazy crowd,” Rand Paul said in a message on Twitter.

According to Reuters, videos circulating on social media show Senator and his wife Kelley, the crowd gathering around him, scuffling with the police trying to protect the couple. While the police accompany the senator to his hotel, they announce to the crowd that they “retreat”.


