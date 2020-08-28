Senator Rand Paul attack near the White House

US Senator Rand Paul, who attended the Republican Party convention, said Friday was attacked by an “angry crowd” of over 100 people near the White House and was rescued by police.

Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 28, 2020

“One block from the White House, I was attacked by an angry crowd of over 100 people. Thank you to the Washington DC Police Department for saving my life from a crazy crowd,” Rand Paul said in a message on Twitter.

According to Reuters, videos circulating on social media show Senator and his wife Kelley, the crowd gathering around him, scuffling with the police trying to protect the couple. While the police accompany the senator to his hotel, they announce to the crowd that they “retreat”.

it’s like the mob trying to attack Rand Paul, who was shot at by a Bernie supporter in 2017 and attacked by his neighbor, want four more years of Trump. https://t.co/i4LPjfE3LI — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 28, 2020



