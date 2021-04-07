Sem Remorso: Trailer Receives Michael B. Jordan

The action thriller based on the Tom Clancy book of the same name, Without Remorse, starring Michael B. Jordan, gets a new trailer.

In the film, the actor plays John Clark, one of the most popular recurring characters in the world of Tom Clancy’s spy novels.

In a story that mixes John Wick with Real and Immediate Danger, Clark loses his family in a brutal attack by a squad of Russian soldiers seeking retaliation for a top-secret operation he carried out. Now he is looking for revenge and is looking for the killers.

Check out the trailer.

More details on Without Remorse, from Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Stefano Sollima (Sicario 2: Soldier’s Day), Sem Remorso tells the story of a Navy SEAL who discovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife.

Scripted by Taylor Sheridan (Sicario) and Will Staples, the film features Jordan as a producer alongside Akiva Goldsman, Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec.

Along with Clark’s performer, the cast features Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Guy Pearce and comedian Brett Gelman, known as the conspiracy fanatic Murray Bauman of Stranger Things.

Other cast members include Lauren London, Jacob Scipio, Jack Kesy, Colman Domingo, Todd Lassance, Cam Gigandet and Luke Mitchell.

Clark appears in 17 works by Clancy and started as a supporting character in the stories of the character Jack Ryan, who today stars in a series at Amazon Studios.

Tom Clancy’s suspenseful novel, Unapologetic, was published on August 11, 1993. Set during the Vietnam War, it serves as an origin story for John Clark, one of the recurring characters on the Ryanverse. The plot introduces Clark as former Navy SEAL John Kelly and explains how he changed his name. The book debuted at number 1 on The New York Times bestseller list.

The adaptation, which will serve as a spin-off for the Jack Ryan series, was originally produced and planned for a theatrical release by Paramount Pictures. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon Studios has acquired the rights to launch on the streaming service.

The film is still composed of two parts, since Without Remorse has Rainbow Six predicted as a sequel.

The feature arrives on Amazon Prime Video from April 30, 2021.