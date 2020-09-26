Sem Parar launches Bluetooth payment for motorcyclists

Sem Parar has just announced the start of testing a new payment method for toll plazas. Based on Bluetooth technology, the focus of “Sem Parar Pay” is to meet the demand of motorcyclists and consumers who use toll plazas less frequently, but would like to have the convenience of not having to queue. The novelty is already in operation in the toll plazas on the highways managed by CCR Via Sul.

“Sem Parar Pay has arrived to make the daily life of motorcyclists simpler and more fluid. From now on, payment can be made directly by smartphone, without the user having to take it out of his pocket, avoiding contact with money and also with the toll plaza employees. ”, Says Daniela Guillen, Director of Products and UX at Sem Parar.

Sem Parar Pay is a prepaid service and, to use it, it is necessary for the user to download the app and place credits according to their needs. When it comes to toll plazas, just log in to the Sem Parar app and keep Bluetooth active. Upon approaching the booth, payment will be recognized and made automatically, without the need for interaction with the cell phone or cash notes.

Sem Parar’s technology automatically recognizes the user’s device closest to the payment booth and processes the payment for that corresponding registration. In addition to expanding the possibilities of use for your client, Sem Parar Pay aims to make life easier for motorcyclists in toll plazas, who will no longer need to get off their bikes or take their wallets in their pockets, for example.

According to Daniela, the idea is that in the future Sem Parar Pay will also be implemented in other service points such as gas stations, restaurants and partner drive-thrus. In addition, the novelty is limited to the squares of CCR Via Sul, in RS at the moment.

Rio Grande do Sul is among the company's five main markets. In addition to bringing newness to the region, the Sem Parar tag already serves all the toll plazas in the state, in addition to its service being available in several parking lots (with and without a gate). According to the company, the expectation is to expand its performance in the state, taking other solutions from its portfolio to the public in the state.




