Sell Sunset&Heather and Tarek El Moussa are expecting a baby. Why does she say she was shocked and found out the news

After two years of dating, Heather Ray Young from Selling Sunset and Tarek El Moussa from HGTV tied the knot in a lavish ceremony back in October 2022. But after the wedding bells subsided, the biological clock seems to have started ticking. Yang has been very candid in the past first few months of marriage about their difficult path to trying to get pregnant with in vitro fertilization (IVF). Well, their efforts, apparently, were not in vain, because the couple announced that they were finally pregnant with their first child together. And the expectant mom explains why she was “shocked” at first when she learned this news.

The last update that fans heard about happened at the end of April, when the star of the Netflix reality show said that she was “not ready” to carry a child to full term, at least physically. However, as the old saying goes, “life finds a way out.” Heather Ray Young and Tarek El Moussa confirmed to people that the pregnancy came (so to speak) when they were still in the process of IVF treatment, and the official embryo transfer is scheduled for next fall. Young said:

It was a huge shock. We just didn’t expect it. We just went through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan. I think when you least expect it and there is no stress in your life, the world just brought us what it should have been. I’m so excited that it happened that way.

They only found out about the pregnancy a few weeks ago, so the sex of the baby has not yet been confirmed. But, nevertheless, congratulations to Heather and Tarek El Moussa! Baby El Moussa will join a growing family that already includes older brother Brayden and older sister Taylor from the Flip or Flop graduate’s first marriage.

That’s not all…