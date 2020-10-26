Selena: TV Series: New official Selena trailer

A few weeks ago the Netflix platform had announced its new biographical series, Selena: The Series, but they have finally revealed the official trailer for it.

Selena Quintanilla Pérez, was a Mexican-American singer who managed to achieve a large number of sales with her music, but was unfortunately murdered in 1995.

Selena broke many barriers in the male-dominated Texan genre, but ended up winning a Grammy Award in 1994 at just 23 years old, the first female artist to win in this category.

Selena Quintanilla will be played by The Walking Dead actress, Christian Serratos. This is the official trailer they have released for the series.

Selena: The Series will tell the story of her and her family as they traveled throughout the United States, as she came of age and became a great star.

The first episode of Selena: The Series, will arrive on the Netflix platform, on December 4, 2020.



