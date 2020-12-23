Selena suffered in her relationship with Justin Bieber!

During an interview, Selena Gomez was kind enough to return to the dark sides of her relationship with singer Justin Bieber!

Selena Gomez has revealed that she suffered emotional abuse during her relationship with singer Justin Bieber.

In an interview on Lulu Garcia-Navarro’s podcast on National Public Radio, Selena Gomez opened up new information about her relationship with Justin Bieber.

As a reminder, the actress was in a relationship with the singer between 2011 and 2018. But it is only two years after the breakup that the beautiful Selena Gomez dares to talk about it again. Wow!

“I FEEL THAT I HAVE BEEN A VICTIM OF SOME ABUSE (…) I THINK THIS IS SOMETHING I NEEDED TO INSIDE AS AN ADULT. », She confessed.

SELENA GOMEZ SPEAKS WITH AN OPEN HEART!

This follows the questioning about his latest song “Lose You To Love Me”. Indeed, this title looks back on his story with Justin Bieber.

“In two months you replaced us / made me think I deserved it / in the hardest moment of my recovery,” she sings in her song.

Selena Gomez then explains, “I FEEL LIKE I WAS NOT TREATED PROPERLY [IN THE RELATIONSHIP AND IN THE BREAKUP]. AND EVEN IF I HAD ACCEPTED IT, SOMEWHAT I HAVE TO SAY THINGS I WOULD LIKE TO SAY “.

So this refers to the fact that a few months after the split, Justin Bieber began a relationship with famous supermodel, Hailey Baldwin, whom he married in 2018.

However, Selena Gomez seems to be back on her feet. “AS I DON’T WANT TO SPEND THE REST OF MY LIFE TALKING ABOUT IT, I AM REALLY PROUD TO SAY THAT I AM STRONGER THAN EVER AND THAT I FOUND A WAY TO OVERCOME IT”, concludes the young woman.

We then wish the singer all the happiness in the world!



