Selena: Season 2 takes teaser and premiere date

The second part of the original Netflix biography series, Selena: The Series, has a new teaser, poster and premiere date. The new and final season will continue to follow the story of the iconic singer Selena Quintanilla, played by Christian Serratos (The Walking Dead). Check out the teaser:

Selena’s Story

Based on the biography of the Texan music queen, the series shows how Selena pursues her dreams while she needs to balance success, family and music. See the official poster for Part 2 below:

In the new episodes, we will see that as the singer’s career gains notoriety, she needs to find ways to stay true to her principles, find time to spend with whom she loves and expand her business.

The second season should also explore her tragic and early death, at the age of 23, in 1995. The star was brutally murdered by the president of her own fan club, Yolanda Saldívar (Natasha Perez).

In addition to Serratos and Perez, the cast also features Gabriel Chavarria (The Purge), Ricardo Chavira (Desperate Housewives), Noemi´ Gonzalez (East Los High) and Seidy López (Selena). Moisés Zamora is responsible for the script and executive production.

Selena: The Series had its release date 10 days early. The production will premiere on Netflix on May 4.