Selena Quintanilla: The REAL story of her MURDER

Learn the true story of her murder that will soon come to light through the Selena series, a production that captures childhood and difficult moments.

Selena Quintanilla was the Queen of TexMex, a musical genre that combines the popular rhythms of Mexico and Texas (USA) and that defined her career that began when she was just 10 years old.

According to local media, after an argument, on the morning of March 31, Saldívar fired a .38mm caliber revolver that left the singer fatally wounded, as was later determined in the trial, where Saldívar declared from the beginning that yes shot his daughter.

What happened that morning in March 1995?

On March 31, 1995, Selena Quintanilla drove in her husband’s (Chris Pérez) car to the Days Inn motel in Corpus Christi, Texas, to meet Yolanda Saldívar. She had told him that she had been raped in Mexico and needed medical attention.

He picked her up and they went to a regional hospital, where doctors ruled out that she had been outraged. Both returned to the motel arguing about the alleged lie, since Selena had stopped going to her recording studio to help her friend.

The discussion turned to the financial statements of the boutiques that Yolanda managed and that belonged to Selena Quintanilla, as the singer suspected that her friend was stealing money from her and complained about it.

The altercation lasted until they reached room 158 of the Days Inn, where Yolanda defended herself stating that the family of the Queen of Tex-Mex was against her and was the originator of those accusations. She told me that her father had told her that I was a lesbian. I got angry and told her that I no longer wanted to work for her, Saldívar told her lawyer Douglas Tinker when she was arrested.

Selena Quintanilla decided to leave the room, but Yolanda Saldívar prevented her. “I took the revolver from my purse and Selena started walking towards the door that was open. I shot her as she walked towards the door,” he confessed. Still alive, the singer ran out to ask for help. In her flight, she dropped her wallet with her cell phone, her keys and documents. Finally, Selena fell on the carpet in the main hall.

The singer of The Boy from Apartment 512 was found by paramedic Richard Fredrickson, who said in his statement that he found Selena on the floor in a fetal position and bloody from neck to knees.

It should be noted that the American interpreter died in the hospital. The bullet came from a Taurus Model 85 revolver and had gone through the back of her right shoulder, exiting her chest. The autopsy confirmed that the course of the bullet severed a main artery and ruptured Selena’s right lung lobe, causing internal and external bleeding.



