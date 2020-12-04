Selena Quintanilla: The Funko Pop Everyone Wants

Here we share with you the three Selena Quintanilla Funko Pop figures. They are incredible!

Selena Quintanilla will premiere her series on Netflix today and the public is so excited to see it that even the toy brand Funko Pop joined in this celebration with three incredible designs of the Queen of Texmex.

Funko Pop has known how to grow its business since it has figures of all the celebrities of the moment and also icons of music and television that have remained in our memories throughout the ages.

Selena Quintanilla becomes Funko

That is why the beautiful and gorgeous Selena Quintanilla could not be missing among the collectible figures of Funko.

In Funko Pop you can find figures of all kinds, from Pokemón, Harry Potter to the characters of Friends, How I Met Your Mother and even of musical groups like BTS or Guns and Roses.

Selena Quintanilla premieres on Netflix

The life of Selena Quintanilla. Netflix announced that the premiere of the series will be this Friday, December 4. Its synopsis details what the viewer will find:

As Tex-Mex singer Selena grows up and fulfills her dreams, she and her family must make tough decisions to hold on to love and make a living from music.

The Mexican-American star was murdered when he was just 23 years old and has been played by Jennifer Lopez in a 1997 biopic and by Mexican actress Maya Zapata, in the series ‘El Secreto de Selena’ (2018).

The first biopic in serial format based on the life of the popular singer who died in 1995 can finally be seen on the platform, because due to legal problems between a producer and the family, it seemed that its premiere was going to be paused until further notice.

Now, Selena, in serial version, has some details that could be interesting considering that the production is practically in charge of the singer’s most intimate circle.



