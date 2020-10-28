Selena: Meet the cast of the new Netflix musical series

Netflix’s Selena is very close to the premiere, and we present to you the cast that will play the Quintanilla brothers in the series

Selena, the next Netflix series, finally has a release date, and we couldn’t be more excited at La Verdad Noticias.

On December 4, we will see the long-awaited biographical drama, which tells the real-life story of Tejano music sensation, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, whose life was tragically cut short when she was assassinated by her manager and fan club president. , Yolanda Saldívar, in 1995.

However, instead of focusing on the infamous murder, the Netflix series will follow the star’s impressive rise to fame, as well as all the difficult decisions her family made to help her achieve her dreams.

Christian serratos

Best known for her role as Rosita Espinosa on AMC’s The Walking Dead, Christian Serratos stars in the series as the titular Selena Quintanilla, a Texas Tejano music star whose family worked hard to maintain her dreams.

Madison taylor baez

Newcomer Madison Taylor Baez appears in the series as a child version of Selena.

Ricardo Chavira

Best known for his role as Carlos Solís on ABC’s Desperate Housewives, Ricardo Chavira plays Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla Jr., a former musician who pulled his daughter out of school and helped her seek fame after acknowledging her talent. .

Seidy Lopez

Actress and director Seidy López (who played Deborah in the 1997 biopic Selena) appears in the series as Selena’s mother, Marcella Quintanilla who also helped support her daughter’s career.

Gabriel Chavarria

Gabriel Chavarria, whom you might recognize as Jacob Aguilar from Hulu’s East Los High or Miguel Guerrero from USA Network’s The Purge, plays Selena’s older brother, Abraham “A.B.” Quintanilla III, who used to perform with Selena and accompany her on bass.

Juan Martinez

Juan Martínez from Triple Frontier and Edge of the World’s, appears as the younger version of Selena’s brother.

Noemi Gonzalez

Best known for her roles as Soli Gomez on Hulu’s East Los High and Mia Rosales on The Young and the Restless, Noemi Gonzalez plays Selena’s older sister, Suzette Quintanilla, who played drums on “Selena y los Dinos.”

Daniela estrada

Newcomer Daniela Estrada plays a younger version of Suzette.



