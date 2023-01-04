Selena Gomez shows her what her best friend’s goals are. The singer’s relationship with Justin Bieber at one time became the subject of discussion. But after their breakup, the Baby singer married Hailey Bieber, and Gomez focused on her career. Despite all this, the singer lives a full life with friends, even celebrating the new year with them.

The singer, like many other celebrities, also celebrated the New Year with a bang. Some attended parties, others arranged them. As for Gomez, she went on vacation with her friends, who are none other than Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. Cruise vacations seemed to be happening, as seen from the photos.

Although Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got married this year, it seems they are enjoying their romance by joining their friends. According to Koimoi, the Wizards of Waverly Place actress shared her photos on Instagram. They ended 2022 with an explosion, marking it on a yacht. She signed the photos with the duo: “Okay, call us a group.” Before this post there were also photos of her with other girlfriends, with the caption “New Year’s Dump, part 1”. They can be seen playing Jenga on the beach when the actress was wearing a white bandana.

The friendship between Gomez and Beckham has its roots in the distant past. He is the son of former famous footballer David Beckham and Victoria Beckham and married American actress Nicola Peltz in a lavish ceremony in 2022. Although there is also speculation that Gomez may be dating Peltz’s brother Brad Peltz.

Gomez became famous for her Disney show Wizards of Waverly Place, and later continued her musical career, even receiving several awards. The 30-year-old was the first to reach the 100 million followers mark on Instagram and has a strong subscriber base of 367 million people. Let’s see what the singer will bring to this new year. What do you think about her holiday photos? Comment on your thoughts.