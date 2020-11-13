Selena Gomez will make her return in biography cinema!

Selena Gomez returns to the cinema! She will headline the next biopic about mountaineer Silvia Vásquez-Lavado. It will be released in 2022.

Selena Gomez is launching a whole new project. After the success of her latest album Rare, the young woman will soon be leading a biopic. But in addition to that it will be she who will produce this next film. A big project in which she is totally embarking on.

What will the story be? We will talk about Silvia Vásquez-Lavado, the first female mountaineer to have taken up the challenge of the Seven Summits. But that’s not all: she is also the first Peruvian to climb Mount Everest. And for the record: she is also the first openly gay female mountaineer.

But what is the Seven Summits challenge? It consists of climbing the highest mountains on each continent. A highly recognized sporting feat. This film will be called In The Shadow Of The Mountain, we do not yet know its release date. But it would be scheduled for 2022.

Selena Gomez will therefore play in this film. She will play this woman mountaineer. A powerful and moving role that the singer is eager to play on the big screen. A strong personality, a woman activist who deserves to have her story told to the world.

Because the story of Silvia Vásquez-Lavado is extraordinary. And for her story to come to life there won’t be just Selena Gomez in the production. We will also find Scott Budnick (Very Bad Trip) but also Donna Gigliotti (Happyness Therapy).

The producer is happy to produce this film. “Silvia is a force of nature. Scott and I are so excited to be working with Elgin and Selena to tell this story of resilience, courage, adventure and humanity, ”she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Selena Gomez will therefore be well supported on this big project. This isn’t the first time the singer has played. Her role in Wizards of Waverly Place is remembered!



