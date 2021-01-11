Selena Gomez was impressed to celebrate her Rare album

A year after the release of her album “Rare”, Selena Gomez does not forget to thank her fans in story on Instagram.

The former Disney Channel star surprised fans on January 10, 2020 with the release of his new solo album “Rare”. So today, she takes the time to thank them.

Indeed, she had released her first album “Stars Dance” in July 2013 and her second, “Revival” in October 2015. After a long hiatus of five years, the young singer and actress made her musical comeback. Selena Gomez returns to the reasons for this absence.

Very worried, Selena Gomez confides having lived in fear of speaking, of really saying things. “I didn’t want to post anything that was mine because I didn’t feel like the time was right. I learned a lot from the last album and wanted to take what I learned to do something even better. »She explains.

Five years later, Selena Gomez only keeps the positive of this long artistic break: “I’m glad I did. I started to say it in a way that I had never done before. ”

The release of this third album is also the occasion for the singer to launch her own makeup brand “Rare Beauty”, totally inspired by the album.

SELENA GOMEZ ALWAYS ALSO CLOSE TO HER FANS

To celebrate the one year of this new album “Rare”, Selena Gomez is therefore dedicating an Instagram story to her fans: “Can’t believe it’s been a year since Rare was released”. Very surprised by the speed at which the year has passed, the artist realizes how much joy his album can bring.

She therefore continues with this sentence: “So much has happened but wanted to let you know I love you guys”. Which therefore means “so many things have happened but I wanted to let you know that I love you”. Thus, Selena Gomez does not forget to let her fans know her affection and appreciation.

Already number one, the album “Rare” was a big hit with Selena Gomez fans. And yet the singer is not going to stop there, she explains, “It’s good to know that ‘Rare’ has become what it has become for me. And of course, I would like to say that this is the best album I have released so far. But that doesn’t mean that I won’t challenge myself for the next one ”.

Indeed, the performer of “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now” launched her own brand of cosmetics in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Just that !

To date, the star does not plan to release a new album. But she will soon be featured in a biopic about a mountaineer named Silvia Vasquez-Lavado. To be continued…