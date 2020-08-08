Selena Gomez wants to collaborate with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez revealed that one of her biggest dreams is to create music with Taylor Swift, her best friend

Selena Gomez would be delighted to team up with her best friend Taylor Swift to create a song together that establishes them as “princesses of pop.”

The 28-year-old has been close friends with “Cardigan” hitmaker Taylor Swift for years, and during a surprise appearance on Twitch’s Animal Talking stream Wednesday night, Selena Gomez admitted she wants to partner. with the singer in a new song.

“I’ve always dreamed of doing a song with Taylor. We both wanted to do that. It feels like we are family, she’s been my best friend. But we’ve talked about it for sure,” reveals Selena Gomez.

Selena Gomez loves Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez’s comments come after she spoke to WSJ magazine earlier this year about the strength of her bond with 30-year-old Taylor Swift.

“There is a lot about my friendship with Taylor that people don’t know about because we don’t feel the need to publish about everything we do.”

Selena Gomez continued: “She has shown herself to me in a way that I would never have done.” I expected. I flew because I was hurt and I was going through something. Things that were happening with my family. It has been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. “We don’t agree on everything, but we respect each other on everything.”

In a 2017 interview with British radio station KISS FM, Selena Gomez recalled how she and Taylor Swift met when they were both dating a Jonas: Gomez was involved with Nick and Swift with her older brother, Joe.

“It was the best we got out of those relationships,” Gomez said of their friendship, “She was the girl with the big curly hair, all the bracelets and the cowboy boots, and I was definitely promising. We just clicked.”



