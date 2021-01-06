Selena Gomez very hot to promote her brand Rare Beauty!

Bomb alert ! On Instagram, Selena Gomez has gone all out to promote her incredible cosmetics brand “Rare Beauty”.

This Tuesday, January 5, Selena Gomez has put the small dishes in the big to promote her brand “Rare Beauty”. And to do so, the star has also shared an incredible video on the Web.

More and more of you are following Selena Gomez on Instagram. On this social network, the interpreter of “Wolves” can boast of having a large community with his 201 million subscribers.

Being very close to her followers, the young woman shares everything with them! Her upcoming projects, her looks of the moment, her trips to the 4 corners of the world. But also his aspirations.

And every time Selena Gomez posts something, all her admirers are on the lookout! Last year, the pretty brunette wowed her community with her pretty cosmetics brand “Rare Beauty”.

Unsurprisingly, all the products in its ranges have met with great success around the world. Being very active on the Web, the star very often does make up tutorials to seduce Internet users!

SELENA GOMEZ MAKES THE BUZZ WITH NEW RARE BEAUTY PRODUCTS!

Obviously, the year 2021 will be rich in projects for Selena Gomez! This Tuesday, January 5, the interpreter of “Feel Me” has also concocted a little surprise for his fans on Instagram.

Through a video, the singer therefore unveiled new products from her brand “Rare Beauty”. Along with the other models, the star has looked more beautiful than ever for this new promo.

According to his post, Internet users will be spoiled for choice between lip balms and eyeshadows. Or even blushes.

In any case, the publication of Selena Gomez made her followers happy. If you are interested in this range, know that you will be able to do your shopping on January 7th. We look forward !