Selena Gomez uses a mobile 3D for her music video

This Thursday, July 16, Selena Gomez revealed the secrets of the studio shooting of “Past Life” on her Twitter account.

On her Twitter account, Selena Gomez showed off the new technologies she uses for her “Past Life” music video! It is then a mobile 3D studio.

This Thursday, July 16, Selena Gomez wrote the following message on her Twitter account: “Sometimes technology and art make a perfect marriage”.

On the post in question, she shows how the Scan Truck system used close-up images of her face for her new clip. And the result is surreal!

And for good reason! The clip for “Past Life” highlights the face of Selena Gomez, which is therefore integrated into the panoramic views of the landscape.

But then how is this possible? Imagine that the young woman works with the best teams. But also with very powerful technologies.

This is the case with the Scan Truck. It is then a mobile 3D studio which is very well known in Hollywood. It therefore allowed the production of sequences for the films “The Avengers: Endgame”. Even “Venom”.

SELENA GOMEZ: AMAZED BY THE 3D MOBILE STUDIO

This very equipped system then included 200 cameras, all focused on the star’s face. Thus, they therefore capture very realistic images… In order to model them in 3D.

This technique is perfect in this time of health crisis. It then makes it possible to respect the rules of social distancing.

So Selena Gomez explained the 3D mobile studio system: “I walked in on my own and so I scanned my face up close, that’s why the clip is so real! ”

One thing is certain! Fans of the star can not wait to see the result! And good news! The clip is finally out. You can now watch the new Selena Gomez and Daniels clip below.



