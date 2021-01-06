Selena Gomez: The Rare Beauty foundation is unanimous!

Selena Gomez was a hit with the new “Rare Beauty” foundation! It is indeed the Liquid Touch Weightless! The “Rare Beauty” Instagram account has just unveiled several photos of Internet users on its Instagram account! All were wearing Selena Gomez’s brand new foundation!

Monday, January 4, 2020, the Instagram account of the Selena Gomez brand posted no less than 6 photos! Indeed, on the different images, we could see several people wearing the new foundation of the brand “Rare Beauty”!

A post the brand captioned it as follows: “Now most of us agree… Liquid Touch Weightless is our skin’s best friend. It blends in easily and with the right back coverage! You feel like a second skin. ”

A post that Selena Gomez fans loved! Indeed, the publication bringing together the 6 photos has already accumulated more than 17,000 likes, a real record!

SELENA GOMEZ, INTERNET USERS ARE FAN OF HER “RARE BEAUTY” FOUNDATION

Many Internet users have reacted to the Instagram publication of “Rare Bauty”! Indeed, fans of the beautiful Selena Gomez have rallied in the comments … And the least we can say is that her brand’s foundation is validated!

“The foundation is really pretty on all skin tones, it’s great! “It’s the truth, this foundation is my new BFF! ”

Or: “So beautiful this foundation, in addition, it really leaves a natural finish!” Bravo to you Selena Gomez! “We can read on the social network of” Rare Beauty “!

Comments that will therefore please the sublime owner of the cosmetics brand! We therefore let you in turn admire the rendering of the product in question on these Internet users: