Selena Gomez: That sentence Justin Bieber said!

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were the favorite teenage couple. Today, we look back on a key moment in their relationship.

For unknown reasons, the love affair between Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber did not last. But they loved each other with passion.

As a reminder, they started dating in 2011, but their relationship was fraught with obstacles. Indeed, the two stars have separated several times. During this time, they were flirting with other people such as Hailey Baldwin, Zedd, The Weeknd and others.

In 2013, Justin Bieber shared an adorable photo with Selena Gomez. At that moment, their fans wondered if “Jelena” was making a comeback together. The image showed the beauty hugging the singer from behind as she looked directly at the camera.

Justin Bieber then captioned: “You’ve been making music for too long, baby come and hug me.” This confirmed that he and Selena Gomez had reunited. The duo were even spotted kissing in Oslo, Norway around this time and that was the proof fans needed!

SELENA GOMEZ AND JUSTIN BIEBER, IT’S OVER!

Today, Justin Bieber enjoys a happy relationship with his wife Hailey Baldwin. The two often post a glimpse of their getaways and dream lives together.

For her part, Selena Gomez is single. In fact, she recently gave unpublished information about the couple she formed with the singer. In an interview this time!

So, the journalist asked him about his latest headline “Lose You To Love Me”. Indeed, in this one, she recalls her love story.

“In two months you replaced us / you made me think I deserved it / in the hardest moment of my recovery,” she says in this hit.

Selena Gomez then explains, “I FEEL LIKE I WAS NOT TREATED PROPERLY [IN THE RELATIONSHIP AND IN THE BREAKUP]. AND EVEN IF I HAD ACCEPTED IT, SOMEWHAT I HAVE TO SAY THINGS I WOULD LIKE TO SAY “.

So this refers to the fact that shortly after the split, Justin Bieber started a relationship with the famous supermodel, whom he married in 2018.

However, Selena Gomez seems to be back on her feet. “AS I DON’T WANT TO SPEND THE REST OF MY LIFE TALKING ABOUT IT, I AM REALLY PROUD TO SAY THAT I AM STRONGER THAN EVER AND THAT I HAVE FOUND A WAY TO OVERCOME IT”, concludes the beautiful young woman.

All’s well that ends well! We still wish him to find a shoe to his feet!