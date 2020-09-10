Selena Gomez, take the Mexican side in Frida Kahlo style

Through an exclusive photo shoot for “Allure” magazine, Selena Gomez showed her Mexican side in the Frida Kahlo style, simply beautiful!

A combination of attributes that have also placed her as one of the most powerful women internationally, where her Mexican fans have distinguished themselves by supporting her throughout her career, and seeing her with a style similar to Frida Kahlo has unleashed a great uproar. in social networks.

It is worth mentioning that this series of photographs where Selena Gomez wears a totally Mexican style, was part of an exclusive session for the magazine “Allure”, where the singer spoke about her makeup line “Rare Beauty”.

Selena Gomez in Frida Kahlo style

Although the singer wore several looks in this magazine, the images that caused the most uproar among her fans were precisely those in which she looks very similar to the famous Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.

Recall that Selena Gomez on several occasions has indicated that her makeup line seeks to be inclusive with all kinds of girls, appreciating beauty in all its presentations. A goal that he has achieved with these latest images.

Show off your Latin roots!

In this same magazine, the singer spoke about what it was like to be one of the first actresses with Latin roots to present a program on Disney Channel, as well as the different difficulties she has had throughout her personal and professional life.

We cannot deny that this latest participation by Selena Gomez is one of the most iconic in her entire artistic career, as her Frida Kahlo-style look has managed to enchant her entire audience, becoming a trend.



