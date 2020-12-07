Selena Gomez speaks openly about her mental problems

The singer Selena Gomez has been expressing herself openly about her psychological ups and downs for some years, as was evident in her last and successful record work Rare, after having tried to hide them for much of her life in order to project that damaging image of absolute perfection that she used to demand. the American entertainment industry. Thanks to this change of course, the interpreter has gained high levels of “freedom” since then and has found that the best way to cope with setbacks is to be able to talk about them and analyze them in depth.

“I think when you can talk about it, you get less scared. So I would say that I have gained a lot of freedom since I started to approach it this way. There was a time in my life when I felt different, like I didn’t understand why I was reacting the way I was. I wondered: ‘Why do I feel like this and nobody else does?’ I had to do a great job to understand that part, ”the former Disney star confessed in the framework of a virtual event organized by Teen Vogue magazine.

The artist and also designer has taken advantage of the platform that the publication has offered her to encourage her younger followers to share without fear and without prejudice those concerns that affect their self-esteem and emotional stability, since communication is, in their opinion, one of the essential therapeutic dynamics to be able to solve problems and gain quality of life.

“I think my career and my personal trajectory have been very marked by very specific moments. When I suddenly realized the importance of talking and expressing your emotions, I did my best to let the people around me know that opening up about each other’s feelings was great for learning to deal with them. And now I’m obsessed with getting everyone to do the same, ”she explained.



