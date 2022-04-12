Selena Gomez Shuts Down Bodyshamers Who “Grumble” Because of Her Weight: “Perfect me the way I am”

Shutdown. Selena Gomez had some strong words for people who feel the need to comment on her body, explaining that she doesn’t care about her weight.

“So I try to stay thin, but I went to Jack in the Box and bought four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich,” the 29—year-old “Bad Liar” singer told fans via her TikTok. Stories on Sunday, April 10. Sharing her fast food order, Gomez explained that she doesn’t judge herself for what she eats and would like other people not to do it either.

“But to be honest, I don’t care about my weight because people complain about it anyway. “You’re too small,” “you’re too big,” “it doesn’t fit.” “Me-me-me-me,” she continued. “Bitch, I’m perfect the way I am.”

The star of the TV series “The Only Murders in the building” often spoke about the constant influx of opinions about her appearance, and in November 2019, she even announced that she had left social networks partly because of the reaction to shameful comments.

“It was the first time I experienced [body shaming] because of weight fluctuations,” Gomez said during an appearance on the Giving Back Generation podcast. “I have lupus, kidney problems and high blood pressure, so I have a lot of health issues, and that’s when I really started noticing more things related to body image.”

Adding that she “really noticed it” only when people started saying nasty things about her body on social media, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer continued: “Actually, it’s just my truth. I hesitate. It depends on what’s going on in my life.” All the negativity affected Gomez’s mental health as well. It really hurt me. I think for me it really messed me up a little bit.”

During an interview with Glamour UK in February, Gomez explained that she had faced public attention since she worked for the Disney Channel. “Being in the public eye from such an early age certainly involves a lot of pressure. It’s hard to feel comfortable when you feel that everyone is watching, evaluating and commenting on how you look,” the “Spring Break” star explained. “Self—confidence is something I still work on every day, but when I stopped trying to meet society’s unrealistic beauty standards, my point of view completely changed.”

She continued, “It took me a long time to realize that I only wanted to be myself—that what made me unique was also what made me beautiful.”

Most recently, Gomez said that she had not been active on social media for four years. “It completely changed my life. I’m happier, I’m more present, I communicate with people more,” the Rare Beauty founder said in an interview with Good Morning America on April 4. “I can’t believe I’m where I am mentally, just because I’m like I took the necessary steps to get rid of it.”

She concluded: “I’m tired of reading terrible things. I’m tired of looking at someone else’s life. After this decision, it was instant freedom.”