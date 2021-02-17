Selena Gomez shows herself after posting photos!

Selena Gomez has again amazed her fans! Indeed, the star is revealed naturally after a sexy shoot! And it’s amazing!

Selena Gomez caused a sensation on Instagram! Indeed, the bomb decided to show itself naturally after a sexy photoshoot. And surprise! The bomb remains cannon even after a day’s work. We show you …

It’s no secret that Selena Gomez is addicted to social media! The young singer loves to chat with her fans on Instagram. And hardly a day goes by that she doesn’t post some great photos on her profile!

Justin Bieber’s ex is enjoying real success on the Internet. She is one of the most followed singers in the world with nearly 210 million followers. Unbelievable !

Selena Gomez then uses the famous social network to promote her projects. But that’s not all ! The star also doesn’t forget to show off her real life away from the rhinestones and glitter!

Today, the bombshell amazed her fans with her photos. And for good reason: she decided to show a rather impressive before / after!

Selena Gomez has unveiled some photos from her last sexy shoot. She then shared the behind-the-scenes photos to show off her true face without makeup or styling. What astonish her admirers!

The sultry brunette first posted a series of super sexy shots via her story. We can then discover her in a latex suit in front of a vintage car.

Selena Gomez shows off her chest and proudly shows off her gorgeous body. She poses with a devastating look and plays the femme fatales to seduce her fans. We love !

But beware ! The bomb doesn’t stop there! Indeed, the singer wishes to remain very transparent with her fans. So she shared her real face after the photoshoot.

Selena Gomez appears without makeup on her sofa and writes “In real life”. The star wears a bathrobe and quietly drinks herbal tea in front of the television. A scene much less glamorous than her torrid shoot!

The young woman refuses to lie to her fans! She didn’t hesitate for a second before sharing this shot to show off the backdrop. Like what, the star is once again a woman like the others once at home!

Selena Gomez caused a stir with last pic, even showing off without makeup! Indeed, Internet users were speechless in the face of its natural beauty.

The artist was therefore entitled to thousands of compliments on social media. So the fashionista doesn’t have to do a lot to capsize the hearts of her fans!

Once again, Selena Gomez proves that she does not lack self-mockery. In fact, the bombshell doesn’t like playing divas on social media. And the latter never forgets to show her real life away from the spotlight!