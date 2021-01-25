Selena Gomez shares her secret for full, hydrated lips!

On the Instagram account of the Rare Beauty brand, designer Selena Gomez revealed her secret to fuller lips.

Very close to her fans, singer and business woman Selena Gomez revealed to them how to get full lips. She told them her secret on Instagram.

Not everyone has full lips. But anyone can cheat on makeup and pretend to have it.

Indeed, this is what the beautiful Selena Gomez has just revealed. Thanks to the beauty products of her brand Rare Beauty, she has a tip.

So, it was in a video, published in the feed of the Rare Beauty Instagram account, that she showed how to do it.

First, the former Disney Channel star hydrated her lips. According to the pretty brunette, nothing is more important.

It’s simple: If you skip this step, you won’t get the effects you want later on. Once the lip balm is applied, you can move on.

So Selena Gomez suggests that her fans apply their gloss or lipstick directly. And voila !

Yep, there is nothing complicated about having full lips. You just have to follow the steps, in order, like Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend.

“The shine. Hydration. And the feeling of softness it brings to your lips is truly unique 💋👏 ”the caption of her post read.

Now will you like to buy the same as the young lady? No problem ! The Rare Beauty Instagram account has thought of all the details.

“@Selenagomez is wearing the all new Stay Vulnerable gloss lip balm! Buy it only on @sephora and RareBeauty.com. »Now you know where to shop.

SELENA GOMEZ THINKS OF EVERYTHING

In any case, Selena Gomez has never been so close to her fans as in recent weeks. The interpreter of Lose You To Love Me feels an extraordinary need to interact with them.

But also to give them advice. And as proof, the former star of the Wizards Of Waverly Place series continues to show them his skills.

So when it doesn’t concern makeup, it concerns cooking. Because yes, the actress could spend hours behind the stove.

So Selena Gomez has already put water in the mouths of her audience. The reason ? She has released clips from the second season of her cooking show, Selena + Chef.

So, the pretty brunette can be seen flirting in the kitchen, wearing a lovely blue apron. The same day, the young woman was also displayed in her kitchen.

And, still filled with humor and self-deprecation, she laughed at herself. “Is this really a Selena + Chef episode if I don’t make at least one mistake?” ”

Before adding: “Watch the first 3 episodes of Selena + Chef Season 2 now on @HBOMax for new recipes, new chefs and new cooking incidents. “