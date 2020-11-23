Selena Gomez shares a popular makeup tutorial!

Via the Instagram account of “Rare Beauty”, Selena Gomez has just unveiled a tutorial of her where she made a very colorful make-up!

To promote her “Rare Beauty” cosmetics brand, who better than Selena Gomez? So, Saturday, November 21, 2020, the singer got involved by unveiling a make-up tutorial via her brand’s Instagram account!

A video in which the young woman of 28 years makes a make-up in green tones at eye level … A color that has visibly delighted Internet users!

Indeed, many fans of Selena Gomez have reacted in the comments! Moreover, the post in question still has more than 55,000 likes, a real record!

SELENA GOMEZ, HER FANS VALIDATE HER COLORFUL MAKE-UP TUTO

Like each of the posts of the beautiful Selena Gomez on Instagram, Internet users have met in the comments bar to compliment the beautiful brunette! MCE TV therefore invites you to discover some adorable messages from fans of the 28-year-old singer!

“But I love this make-up, Selena does really good makeup, I didn’t know! “The green color in this palette is just crazy, so I’m so glad she used it for her tutorial!” ”

Or again: “But what a beauty this woman! Selena Gomez is really the most beautiful with or without makeup! But I must admit that this green eye-level make-up suits her perfectly! »We can thus read on the social network of the beautiful brunette!

Comments that will therefore please the interpreter of “Loose you to love me”! We let you watch the tutorial in question of the beautiful Selena below!



