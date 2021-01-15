Selena Gomez set her kitchen on fire on her show!

Selena Gomez will be making her return in Season 2 of Selena + Chef. She’s going to set her kitchen on fire in one episode.

Selena Gomez has enjoyed enormous success for several years. The singer will once again get behind the stoves in her show, but may burn her kitchen!

Selena Gomez really good cook? The starlet first became known to audiences at a young age in the Disney series Wizards of Waverly Place. She went on to make numerous films for the production and over time became a real star. In addition, it allowed her to release her albums and to make herself known as a singer.

The starlet has yet known ups and downs. Indeed, she struggled to recover from her breakup with Justin Bieber. So, more than two years ago, the 28-year-old singer suffered from depression and had to go to an institute. Then, she distanced herself from social networks, because she was a victim of grossophobia.

Nevertheless, Selena Gomez is doing much better and enjoying life to the fullest. Since then, she has released a new album “Rare”, in which she does not hesitate to express herself on her past relationship with Bieber. Then she did much more intimate songs and the fans really liked it. Beside that, she also launched her cosmetics brand.

The starlet has therefore become a true businesswoman and continues to innovate. So, during the first lockdown, she launched a cooking show called Selena + Chef on HBO Max. Her show went so well that she is planning a season 2.

SELENA GOMEZ SETS HER KITCHEN ON FIRE!

In Selena + Chef, fans find Selena Gomez in her kitchen. The young woman tries to cook with Chefs and to make several more or less simple dishes. Thus, she shows everyone her cooking skills and learns many things. Then, it allows fans to relax and see her in great shape!

The Covid-19 period is far from over and the starlet intends to continue to bring smiles to fans. Thus, she is currently preparing a season 2 of her cooking show. On Instagram, she did not hesitate to unveil a small extract and the new season has some big surprises in store!

Indeed, Selena Gomez promises great fun and will make some very good dishes. However, in the video, we can mostly see the actress and singer setting a pot on fire! The guests intervened to save her and put out the fire.

So it’s a big moment of panic for the starlet who seems to have put herself in danger for her show. Still, we suspect that this will make the fans laugh a lot and Season 2 promises to be intense. Selena may still be a hit and we can not wait to discover her recipes!