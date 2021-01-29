Selena Gomez scans YouTube with the “Baila Conmigo”

Did you see Selena Gomez in the new music video for her single ‘Baila Conmigo? No? Well, she checks it again because we swear she’s there.

On Friday, January 28, actress and pop star Selena Gomez released on YouTube the music video for ‘Baila Conmigo’, the second single from her recently announced REVELATION EP of seven songs in Spanish, which will be released on March 12.

If you were hoping to see the Rare singer in the video a lot, think again, as Gomez appears only a handful of times in the video for her duet with Puerto Rican rapper and singer Rauw Alejandro.

In the clip directed by Fernando Nogari, a woman sits alone on a sofa watching television while Alejandro and Selena Gómez dance and perform the song on screen. Later, she inspires the woman to go to the beach where she dances to the song.

The contagious rhythms move her to dance in various places. The message reaches other isolated people who are also united by music and deeper human connections are made.

Selena Gomez announces her first EP in Spanish

The song follows ‘De Una Vez’, which the singer released earlier this month; the track will also appear on the EP. As we mentioned in Somagnews, the video for that song hinted that ‘Baila Conmigo’ was on its way at the end of the clip.