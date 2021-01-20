Selena Gomez says she’s in love with J Balvin!

Singer Selena Gomez takes advantage of an interview for Apple Music to declare her love to J Balvin! We tell you everything.

The young singer has just released her new track De Una Vez. This time, the young woman offered something different to her fans.

Indeed, through this project, Selena Gomez simply wanted to pay tribute to her Hispanic heritage. With this new song in Spanish, the pretty brunette plunges us into a Latin universe.

The young woman was also Zane Lowe’s guest on Apple Music to talk about her new single. She then reconsiders her choices which have guided her in the creation of this musical project.

“I’ve been wanting to do a single in Spanish for 10 years. »She confides. “Because I am very, very proud of my heritage. »Specifies the young woman.

But then why have you waited so long, one wonders. Selena Gomez explains that it was “the perfect timing. ”

Indeed, after this complicated year 2020 and the still ongoing pandemic, it was time for her to release a song that would unite us! “There’s always something going on with Latin music,” adds the young woman.

It is also the first time that the young artist has sung in Spanish. “I think I sing better in Spanish,” she confides.

She explains that she didn’t have much trouble singing in Spanish: “It didn’t take long for me to get in the mood for the song.”

SELENA GOMEZ TOMB IN LOVE WITH J BALVIN

The young woman is therefore very satisfied to finally be able to honor her Hispanic heritage. You should know that her parents named her after Selena Quintanilla.

She is indeed an American singer of Mexican origin who was very well known in the 80s and 90s. Moreover, the De Una Vez interpreter is grateful to her parents who introduced her to several musical genres.

During her interview for Apple Music, Selena Gomez did not hesitate to talk about her inspirations. The young woman admits that she “fell in love with J Balvin. ”

“Of his music, of course! »Specifies Selena Gomez. She says she loved working with producer Tainy. “He’s a genius,” she confides.

The young woman also admits that she learned a lot from their collaboration: “I learned to listen, to pay attention to the rhythm. »Specifies the young artist.

The 28-year-old also had the opportunity to meet him in person before their collaboration. She then explains that she saw him as someone very passionate about his work.

“That’s also why he’s so talented,” says the young singer. Indeed, she thinks that the fact that he loves what he does allows him to create masterpieces!