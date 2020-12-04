Selena Gomez or Quintanilla? similarities between them

The resemblance between Selena Quintanilla and Selena Gomez goes beyond just the name.

As we have mentioned previously in Somagnews, Selena Quintanilla is one of the queens of Spanish music that has the most fame in history, because the singer, despite the fact that she died 25 years ago, still remains in the hearts of the fans, remembered even by new generations.

In that sense, it is well known that the singer Selena Gomez has that name in honor of the queen of Tex-Mex since her mother was a great admirer of the singer, and the former Disney girl grew up listening to the famous songs.

But the similarities between them go beyond the name, since both are originally from Texas, but with Latin blood in their veins, on the one hand Quintanilla who was the daughter of Abraham Quintanilla, and the actress from Los Hechiceros de Waverly Place by Mandy Teefey , her mother.

Another thing that unites them is that the young singer grew up knowing the history of the Tex-Mex idola since she was little, as her parents took her to see her grave and the places she frequented.

As if that were not enough, Justin Bieber’s ex sang a “duet” with her, in a version they made of the song “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom”, where thanks to the magic of digital editing, she had the opportunity to perform a success with his idol.

Selena Quintanilla comes to Netflix

This December 4, the long-awaited series by Selena Quintanilla opens, which will surely be a success on the Netflix streaming platform, where we can enjoy it from the first hours of the aforementioned date.

If we have no doubt about something, it is that both Selena Gomez and Quintanilla are great artists of their generation, and for now the Disney actress still has much to prove.



