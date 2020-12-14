Selena Gomez leaves Hillsong Church after huge scandal!

Selena Gomez has made a big decision and she will not go back on it … The singer left Hillsong Church because of a scandal.

Beautiful Selena Gomez has struck a big blow when she leaves Hillsong Church! The latter was very close to the pastor of the church …

It’s no secret, the beautiful brunette is very religious! Indeed, she goes to church every week …

So, Selena Gomez has a very close bond with God… Something she shared with her ex Justin Bieber!

Indeed, the two exs were very close to the pastor of Hillsong Church! The singer was even able to count on the family of the latter during his difficult times!

Selena Gomez was in the leadership of the church for a while… So she was very involved!

However, the scandal surrounding the pastor pushed her to leave Hillsong Church … We therefore suspect that the beautiful will actively seek a new parish …

We tell you more!

SELENA GOMEZ VERY DISAPPOINTED BY THE HILLSONG CHURCH!

For the past few days, the pastor of Hillsong Church has been at the heart of a big controversy … Indeed, we learned of the latter’s affair with another man …

A big disappointment for Selena Gomez who greatly respected the wife of this man … Following this revelation, the man of the Church had to be interned for depression and anxiety …

The pastor therefore severed his ties with the church following his revelations … Yet, luckily, his family fully supports him!

Either way, the singer has made a big decision: she is leaving Hillsong Church. Indeed, for her: “this is not how God wants us to operate”.

Selena Gomez will therefore find a new church in which to pray and in line with her values. Indeed, the latter condemns deception and hates controversy, especially when it comes to subjects as sacred as religion!

We hope that this decision was not too hard to make!



