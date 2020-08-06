Selena Gomez launched as a chef in Incredible!

Actress Selena Gomez announced her new series called Selena + Chef where she will teach culinary tricks.

Like many of us, Selena Gomez has been quarantined improving her cooking skills. The difference was that the star had to do it with the help of professional chefs for the new HBO show Max.

The series named Selena + Chef aims to teach culinary tricks with comical humor.

Selena Gomez teamed up with professional chef Antonia Lafaso and executive producer Aaron Saidman for a virtual panel on Wednesday, explaining that she just wanted to make people smile in these tough times.

“I don’t do anything I don’t want to, of course, but life gives me a lot of different challenges, and I really thought this would be a joyous thing, because I was definitely getting depressed,” said the actress.

The former Justin Bieber confessed that he was looking for a different project for the public, especially now with the pandemic. “I know a lot of things are happening, and of course more important things are happening, but this was an opportunity to do something that could make people smile,” he added.

Selena Gomez in her new facet

The show features Selena in her own kitchen, video chatting with chefs as they guide her through cooking. Only her grandparents and her quarantine capsule members are actually at home with her, while the crew worked remotely.

On the panel, she talked about letting fans enter her new home through the series.

“I have a hard time doing that, because as much as I enjoy my position, I definitely try to maintain a more private life, but this was different for me,” she said.

“I was really excited because I just moved into my house, and that’s my new kitchen on the show, so basically I hadn’t officially moved in yet. I didn’t have certain furniture, and I just didn’t feel like my house was still, like this that was very good with me ”, confessed the star.

Since the show is entirely a product of the pandemic, Selena also spoke about what life has been like for her in recent months.

“It is not easy for anyone to walk through what we are going through,” she confessed.

The actress went on to say, “It is not normal, and it is affecting people, specifically mental health. People have never thought of things they are thinking about now, and it is confusing. It was difficult, but I tried to find what I needed to improve myself. I have great friends and I see a therapist, and I just try to keep my mind positive. I learned a lot about myself. I learned more about my country than ever in school or something. I have also been very grateful for that. Much has changed ”, he concluded.



