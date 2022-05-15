Selena Gomez Jokes About Being Single, “Showing Love” with “SNL” Actors During Hosting Debut: Watch Monologue

Following in their footsteps? Saturday Night Live has had a lot of romances between the leading celebrities and the show’s contestants over the years, and that’s why Selena Gomez keeps an eye on The One.

“One of the reasons I’m very happy to host SNL is that I’m not married,” Gomez, 29, said during her monologue on Saturday, May 14, on the long—running NBC variety series. “I’ve heard that SNL is a great place for a romantic relationship, [since] Emma Stone met her husband [Dave McQueary, the former director of the segment], Scarlett Johansson [who contacted Weekend Update] Colin Jost and Pete [Davidson] and… Machine Gun “Kelly.”

While the former child star used the 28-year-old King of Staten Island star’s close romance with the 32-year-old “Bloody Valentine” singer as an example of an SNL-based relationship, Davidson also sparked an affair with several past and present flames. on the set. The Staten Island native met former fiancee Ariana Grande and current girlfriend Kim Kardashian in March 2016 and October 2021, respectively, during their debut.

“Since I don’t want to try dating apps, I just want to show the universe that I show love,” Gomez teased on Saturday. “And I would like to say that I’m looking for my soulmate, but at the moment I’ll take anyone.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place graduate’s monologue soon became a version of The Dating Game when actors Kyle Mooney, James Austin Johnson and Punky Johnson volunteered to be her romantic partners.

After the Texas native rejected Mooney and James Austin’s offers because they were already married, she jokingly noted that she felt “a kind of atmosphere” with the 37-year-old Punk. “Let’s see how the afterparty goes [first],” Gomez joked.

Elsewhere in her monologue, the “Spring Break” star recalled the guest-hosting tips she received from her past and current colleagues, including Miley Cyrus, Steve Martin, Martin Short and Dinosaur Barney. Gomez even led the studio audience in the Barney & Friends theme song round.

Earlier this month, in a series of sketches, it was announced that the “Only Murders in the Building” star would join the ranks of SNL hosts.

“Mom… I think I did it 😭 so grateful and so excited,” Gomez wrote on Instagram on May 6. “See you on May 14th!!!”

Mandy Tifi, the mother of a Disney Channel graduate, shared her excitement. The 46-year-old Tifi replied via an Instagram comment: “You’re going to own this!!! You have exceeded all expectations, my love!! HO.”

When the Rare Beauty mogul started her rehearsals this week, she was ready to show her comedic side. “Can’t I do all 40 sketches,” Gomez jokingly wrote on Wednesday, May 11, in Instagram Story, after reading a lot of scripts.

Ahead of her Saturday performance with musical guest Post Malone, Gomez previously rocked the Studio 8H stage in January 2016. The Grammy nominee performed a medley of “Good for You” and “Same Old Love” and then sang a sultry version of “Hands to Yourself.” Gomez also played a brief cameo in a “Bachelor”-themed parody called “Bland Man,” where seven contestants, including host Ronda Rousey, fought for the affection of an ordinary man played by Taran Killam. The co-founder of Wondermind portrayed herself, which instantly captured the heart of Killam’s character.

After working as a child star on Disney Channel programs, Gomez continued to showcase her comedic talents on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building alongside former SNL actors Martin, 76, and Short, 72. (Season 2 premiere is scheduled for Tuesday, June 28.)

“Steve and Marty are icons, legends. It was so much fun to be able to work with these comedic geniuses, and at a time when humor is different, their humor is eternal and crazy,” the “Year Without Rain” singer told Glamour in August 2021. “I was a blast. …I asked them about love, I asked them about their careers, I asked them about humor. I was constantly asking questions. I had so much fun learning and really feeling like a part of the gang. They even initiated me as [their] third amigo.”

The “Wholesale cheaper by a dozen” actor even joined his Hulu colleague for a pre-recorded sketch on Saturday. Martin portrayed the fictional inventor of the screaming pillow, Archie Gizmo, who detailed how a woman (played by Aidy Bryant) inspired him to create the prank.