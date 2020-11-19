Selena Gomez: J Balvin admires “she’s a great lady”!

J Balvin is full of praise for her great friend, Selena Gomez. The Latino singer called the young woman a “great lady”!

At the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards, singer J Balvin, who is nominated in 13 categories, praised his friend, Selena Gomez. And the latter had very tender words towards the pretty brunette.

Selena and J Balvin have known each other for several years. The two artists even have several friends in common, so they spent several stays together.

During an interview, J Balvin therefore had very right words for his great friend. Asked about Selena Gomez, the latter was quick to respond.

He thus declared: “Selena is a great lady, very humble, calm with a very beautiful vision of things”, he confided. And that’s not all.

The reggaeton singer spoke of Selena Gomez’s actions from a global perspective. “Selena Gomez has a foundation, she’s a really nice girl.”

J BALVIN PRAISES HIS FRIEND SELENA GOMEZ

Tender words, which will delight the heart of the young American artist. Last year, J Balvin recorded a song with his friend Selena.

The two artists had indeed collaborated on I Can’t Get Enough, with Benny Blanco and Tainy. So their chemistry in the clip was perfect on screen.

Already a year ago, J Balvin confided in this surprise collaboration with the pretty brunette. He told E! : “Selena is so easy going, it’s a pleasure to work with her, I love it”.

He continued: “So I’m so happy to be able to work with this young artist, so she’s perfect. She speaks English and I speak Spanish in the song, so we represent our two communities ”.

The clip for I Can’t Get Enoiugh has thus already been viewed over 215 million times on YouTube. A nice record for the one who blew up the counters when he released X with Nicki Jam. Three years ago.



