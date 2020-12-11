Selena Gomez is tired of being compared to Hailey Baldwin

Selena Gomez can’t stand being compared to Hailey Baldwin anymore! And frankly, we understand it! Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more!

Selena Gomez is an actress with many hats.

Indeed, the pretty brunette is a producer, actress, singer, songwriter and business woman! Class, right?

Yes, this year alone, Selena Gomez still played in Only murders in the building, and produced the movie The Broken Hearts Gallery! But that’s not all ! Indeed, she also unveiled her latest album, Rare, released a feat with BlackPink, and unveiled her cosmetics brand Rare Beauty. Awesome, isn’t it?

But nonetheless, despite all of her personal plans and successes, Selena Gomez remains, in the minds of many, “Justin Bieber’s ex.” Ouch!

And frankly, the artist can no longer be summed up in this ancient relationship, and compared to the wife of Canadian singer, Hailey Baldwin!

SELENA GOMEZ CAN ONLY BE COMPARED TO HAILEY BALDWIN!

Although Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s relationship is definitely over, some fans of the couple are sticking with it, and want “Jelena” back at all costs. Ouch!

However, Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin can no longer stand this situation.

In fact, a source close to the stars told Entertainment Tonight:

“Selena, Justin and Hailey can’t take the ‘Selena vs. Hailey’ story anymore at this point. ”

“It’s exhausting for everyone. They just want people to move on so they can move on as well and not focus on (…) past situations. ”

And frankly, we totally understand that Selena, Hailey and Justin no longer support this situation!

We therefore hope with all our hearts that the fans will move on!



