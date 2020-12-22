Selena Gómez is ready for the upcoming comedy on Netflix

The Netflix platform is bringing to its movie list a new and controversial black comedy that will be played by Selena Gómez and James Franco. Sping Breakers.

Spring Breakers was written and directed by Harmony Korine, which will tell the story of four young women who resort to robbing a restaurant to finance a vacation trip to Florida.

However, the act soon becomes one of many crimes the girls commit, amid wild drug-fueled parties, and their antics only get more serious when they get involved with a local drug lord who is involved in his own. crimes.

The actresses who will play the girls in the film will be Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Benson, Rachel Korine and Selena Gómez, who will have an experience that will change their lives.

While actor James Franco delivers a memorable performance as Alien, a drug dealer living his own twisted version of the American dream.

It is expected that the premiere of the movie Sprin Breakers on the Netflix platform will achieve greater popularity compared to how it had in the past.

All this because the Sprin Breakers movie saw its premiere for the first time in 2012, but has only managed to have at least 68% popularity among viewers.



