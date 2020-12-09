Selena Gomez is “addicted” to her namesake Selena

Singer Selena Gomez had already expressed on countless occasions the admiration she feels for the music and the artistic contribution of the late Selena Quintanilla, the most popular vocalist of her generation when it comes to Latin music, to the point of be nicknamed the “Texas Madonna.” The successful artist died in 1995, aged only 23, when she was shot dead by the former president of her fan club.

However, on this occasion, the former Disney star has not only limited herself to claiming her remarkable legacy and her inspiring character for all the Hispanic artists who succeeded her, such as Jennifer Lopez -who gave life to the deceased interpreter in a 1997 biopic- , Salma Hayek and herself, but has also openly recommended to her followers the new Netflix series that delves into her figure, which underlines her musical and cultural impact and, unfortunately, also addresses her tragic and early death.

“I’m hooked on the Netflix series ‘Selena’. She is so good… She is a great source of inspiration. In fact, my name is because of her, it’s incredible ”, Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend wrote on her Instagram account, just before revealing that, like millions of viewers around the world, she has also fallen for the charms of the popular television fiction “The queen’s gambit”, which is broadcast on the same platform.



