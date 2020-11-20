Selena Gomez is a guest at the Teen Vogue conference!

Singer Selena Gomez will be the star guest of a virtual conference organized by Teen Vogue! We tell you everything.

The Teen Vogue Summit brings together stars from all fields to talk about their careers but also other topics such as fashion, beauty. Last year the event took place in Los Angeles.

This year, the coronavirus has decided otherwise. But it’s out of the question for Teen Vogue to cancel their talk.

Thus, the conference will be held exclusively on the Internet. And surprise! Teen Vogue just announced the participation of singer Selena Gomez! Eh yes !

Last year, actress Demi Lovato was the guest of honor. She leaves room for Selena Gomez.

The Teen Vogue Summit will therefore take place on December 5 from noon. And everything will take place on the event site.

SELENA GOMEZ AT TEEN VOGUE SUMMIT

We already have a little idea on the subject that Selena Gomez will address at the conference. The young woman has often returned to her journey concerning her mental health.

A cause close to his heart. So we think she will use her time on Teen Vogue Summit to bring up the subject.

You should know that Selena Gomez went through difficult periods of depression. The pretty brunette has never hidden her state of mental health from her fans.

Indeed, she often takes advantage of her appearances to return to the subject. In a recent interview, she explained to her fans how she got out.

Supported by her mother who has always supported her, she learned to accept herself. But above all to accept his illness.

Indeed the young woman has done a huge job on herself. Efforts that have allowed her to flourish in her life today. And you only have to see what she has accomplished to realize it. Eh yes !

If you’d like to attend the Teen Vogue Summit, it’s over here. To discover !



