Selena Gomez introduces the “Get Ready With Me” Beauty

Selena Gomez has spoiled her fans again! The star revealed all her make-up secrets by filming a special Rare Beauty “Get Ready with me”!

Selena Gomez fans are going to be in heaven! And for good reason: the star filmed her beauty routine with her Rare Beauty products! Quickly discover all its secrets for a trendy and glamorous make up in a few minutes!

Selena Gomez will not stop surprising us in 2021! Indeed, the singer is currently at the heart of the news with her many projects!

The pretty brunette has unveiled the first extracts of her 4th solo album to her fans. And surprise! The top chose to write songs only in Spanish. Her first single “De Una Vez” is actually a hit on the Internet!

But beware ! Selena Gomez doesn’t just talk about music. The artist is also dedicated to the development of her make-up brand “Rare Beauty”.

Justin Bieber’s ex has come up with some very trendy makeup products to let her fans copy her look. And the least we can say is that she is not lacking in imagination!

Palettes, glosses, or even foundation… the star has thought of everything for makeup fans. And the latter does not hesitate to play the beauty Youtuber to promote her products.

Indeed, Selena Gomez films many tutorials on Instagram to inspire her fans. Today, the beauty addict even performed a “Get Ready with me” to show off her whole routine from A to Z! We love !

SELENA GOMEZ CARDBOARD WITH HER RARE BEAUTY ROUTINE!

Selena Gomez films herself waking up to show off her quick and easy everyday makeup. The bomb begins by applying a moisturizing base before applying foundation with a brush.

The pretty brunette will then camouflage her dark circles using her liquid corrector signed Rare Beauty. She also explains how to apply the product for a guaranteed healthy glow!

The singer also adds a bit of blush, tan and highlighter to brighten the shadows of her face. And the result is amazing!

Once her complexion is finished, Selena Gomez opts for a pretty nude gloss and mascara. A simple and terribly effective make-up to stay elegant in all circumstances!

The star’s “Get ready with me” conquered Internet users. Indeed, the top generates more than 47,000 views in just a few hours. And Internet users are unanimous: her Rare Beauty look is successful!

Selena Gomez no longer needs to prove herself in makeup. Indeed, the star knows perfectly well how to enhance herself with the products of her brand. And the latter is likely to experience great success on its online store!