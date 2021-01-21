Selena Gomez in a mini-skirt in the streets of New York!

Not long ago, Selena Gomez was photographed in the streets of New York. She showed herself really sexy with a beautiful mini-skirt!

Since the mask is mandatory, many stars can walk around quietly without noticing them. However, some paparazzi still have an eye. Recently, Selena Gomez was spotted on the streets of New York.

Not long ago, some spotted Selena Gomez in the streets of New York. And the least that can be said is that she appeared with a lot of class. Her outfit really made a splash with her fans.

Indeed, Selena Gomez opted for a huge long quilted coat. But that’s not all. She also chose a light brown mini skirt with black sheer tights. For her top, she unveiled a tight black t-shirt.

To complete her look, the singer opted for black sunglasses as well as a nude mask and a pair of brown shoes. She almost went incognito in the streets of New York.

SELENA GOMEZ VERY HAPPY TO UNVEIL HER NEW HIT “DE UNA VEZ” ON INSTAGRAM

The brunette beauty also appeared with Joyce Meyer’s Battlefield of the Mind book in hand. A few days ago, Selena Gomez also promoted her new single on social media.

The artist explained, “De Una Vez is available now. This is the start of something that I have long wanted to explore. Hope you like him as much as I do. ”

With her announcement, Selena Gomez has garnered more than 20 million views in just a few days. And the least that can be said is that subscribers are really fans of his brand new song.

They also seem happy to find Selena Gomez on social networks. It must be said that she is not very active on Instagram. On the other hand, she came back to promote her hit!