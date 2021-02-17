Selena Gomez: How did it spend Valentine’s Day?

Find out how young singer Selena Gomez chose to spend her Valentine’s Day! We reveal everything to you. How did Selena Gomez spend Valentine’s Day this year?

No lovers for the young singer this year. So it is with her friends that she will spend her Valentine’s Day.

Indeed, the pretty brunette has been single for more than 3 years already. Although at the end of 2020 there were rumors that she was dating a basketball player.

Selena Gomez and Jimmy Butler are indeed out for a few dates. But the two young people are absolutely not a couple.

After her long relationship with Canadian star Justin Bieber, the young woman was only seen on the arm of singer The Weeknd. But after 10 months of love, the couple eventually split up.

We haven’t seen the pretty brunette as a couple since. Moreover, the latter lives very well in her celibacy. Indeed, she has let it be known in several interviews that she likes to go home just to find her dog.

The young woman has also had many health concerns in recent years. So she doesn’t really have the head to find love.

In addition, Selena Gomez seems to prefer to focus on her professional projects. Between her music, her cosmetics brand, her cooking show and all her humanitarian actions, is there really room for a darling?

But for Valentine’s Day, the young woman was not alone! Indeed, she spent the evening with her friend Anna Collin and her boyfriend. We tell you more.

SELENA GOMEZ: 5TH WHEEL OF THE CARROSSE

For Valentine’s Day this year, the pretty Selena Gomez therefore held the candle to her couple of friends. Anna Collins has also shared a series of photos on Instagram to showcase her evening to her fans.

We then discover her with her darling Fox Atticus Martindale, but not only! Indeed the young singer also spent the evening with them.

The three friends put on their 31s for the occasion. The pretty brunette indeed wore a pretty black dress very chic.

As can be seen from the photos posted on Instagram, Selena Gomez and her friends haven’t done things by halves! On the menu, champagne and strawberry cake in the shape of roses! A delight.

You should know that in the summer of 2019, Martindale and Collins lived with the young singer in her house in California. “I enjoy my life with the best. I am really lucky ”she wrote on her Instagram account.

In 2020, the three friends also spent Christmas together! In other words, the 3 friends are really very close!

As evidenced by another photo posted on social media. On it we see them pose in front of the Christmas tree. Each one a small dog in the arms.