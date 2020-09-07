Selena Gomez hits the web in her pretty floral bikini!

Among Americans, September 7 is Labor Day. So it also signals the end of summer!But Selena Gomez does not seem to agree! Indeed, the young woman took advantage of this long weekend to strike a pose in a flowery bikini.

As long as he does, she’ll enjoy it in a swimsuit! And she is right. Thus, it was the La’Mariette brand that posted a photo of Selena Gomez on her Instagram account.

This one is indeed wearing one of their swimsuit models. Thus, the young artist wears a bikini with blue floral patterns. The young woman is indeed wearing the brand’s Caroline bikini model.

SELENA GOMEZ RAISES THE TEMPERATURE

Even though summer is coming to an end, Selena Gomez still looks ready to pose in a swimsuit. The young artist therefore wore a bikini from the La’Mariette brand.

The brand presents its new collection of swimsuits. The bikini Selena Gomez is wearing is very pretty! It is blue with floral patterns. Its vibrant colors suit it wonderfully.

Day Trip is therefore the name of the print worn by the young artist. “In creating this new collection, I felt like I put a part of me into every room. »Explains Theresa Marie Mingus, the founder of the brand.

She also explains that the floral print makes her very nostalgic. Indeed it reminds her of a beautiful day she spent with Selena Gomez.

“We went to Newporte and spent the day on a boat laughing and talking. ”Says the founder of La’Mariette. We therefore understand the summer spirit that the swimsuit exudes.



