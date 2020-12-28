Selena Gomez hit the grandson of the US president?

Selena Gomez was picked up by the grandson of a famous former President of the United States. Selena Gomez’s love life has always been a big puzzle. After her destructive relationship with Justin Bieber, the pretty brunette had a low profile.

Her last romance dates back two years, when she was spotted in Los Angeles kissing The Weeknd. Radio silence since. On the side of the pretty brunette.

The singer, to whom we have lent a romantic relationship with Orlando Bloom, Brad Pitt or Thimotée Chalamet, walks solo. Lately, a rumor has therefore been circulating throughout Hollywood.

Indeed, on social networks, a rumor is circulating that Selena Gomez is flirting. With the grandson of a President of the United States.

However, on social networks and in her songs, Selena loudly proclaims her celibacy. But, the noise from the corridor proves the opposite …

SELENA GOMEZ, DRAGED BY THE LITTLE SON OF A FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

A certain Jack Schlossberg would have heavily dredged Selena Gomez. The latter is therefore none other than the grandson of US President John F. Kennedy. Only that.

Indeed, on November 8, several tweeters wrote on Twitter that the pretty brunette would have an affair. With Jack Schlossberg.

Indeed, the two protagonists are therefore currently in New York. The 27-year-old posted a story on social media that left little room for doubt.

In the latter, he wears one of the sweatshirts that the pretty brunette designed with Marc Jacobs. On the occasion of the When We All Vote campaign, therefore. Another clue.

Selena Gomez, very discreet about her private life, has not once mentioned her romantic situation. In a recent interview with Allure, the young woman said that she “never wants to make a romantic relationship known again. Whatever the price is “.



