Selena Gomez helped her turn the page with Joe Jonas!

Singer Selena Gomez opens up about the time she helped Taylors Swift recover from her breakup with Joe Jonas! We tell you everything.

Selena Gomez really helped Taylor Swift get over her breakup with Joe Jonas!

First of all, you have to know that the two young artists are very close. Indeed, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been very good friends for over 10 years now!

The two women met when they were each in a relationship with a member of the Jonas Brothers. Taylor Swift was dating Joe Jonas.

While Selena Gomez, for her part, was living a story with Nick Jonas. And even after their respective break up with the young singers, the two young women remained friends.

In fact, today they consider each other best friends, even sisters! Thus, the two artists can count on the support of each other. As we have noticed during an album release for example.

SELENA GOMEZ HAS HELPED TAYLOR SWIFT A LOT

The two young women have therefore proven over time that their friendship is very strong. In fact, Taylor Swift was able to count on the support of Selena Gomez during her break-up with Joe Jonas.

Especially when their separation had been made public. The young woman had found it very difficult to recover.

But it was without counting on her best who found the cure for her broken heart. In fact, Selena Gomez shared how she managed to make her friend smile again.

“When we’re sad, we send each other playlists. »Explains the young woman. “I send her motivating music and she does the same. »She specifies.

The pretty brunette explains then that she sent him the song “Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson. “Obviously! “Said the young woman to clarify that it is a classic.

Besides, this is not the artist’s only song. “Kelly has some great songs for this kind of situation. »Specifies the young artist.



