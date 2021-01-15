Selena Gomez: Friendship with Demi Lovato!

Former Disney Channel stars Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato would not be friends at all for a surprising reason.

You know what they say, any friendship that exceeds the 7-year mark could last a lifetime. Two former Disney Channel stars have just demonstrated the opposite.

Indeed, Selena Gomez can boast of having been very well surrounded for a while. But the actress has lost a number of friends over time.

So we can name the beautiful Demi Lovato. As teenagers, the two pop stars couldn’t go their separate ways and kept flaunting each other.

However, the one who is about to marry Max Ehrich revealed last April that they were no longer friends. So what happened between the two women?

According to Nicki Swift, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato have never had an argument. In reality, they would have grown up in two different ways.

In fact, a source would have confirmed it. “Demi has no problem with Selena and there is no war between them. They’re not friends anymore, that’s all, “the person told US Weekly.

SELENA GOMEZ PAID A HIGH PRICE

Still, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato have reportedly failed to manage their fame and friendship. It must be said that living in the spotlight is not successful for all stars.

“Famous teens find themselves in trouble. Either addiction or sanity in life. Because they are paying the price for burying their worries under the rug, “said a therapist.

So Selena Gomez’s sanity wouldn’t have helped her keep her friends. Just like Demi Lovato who, as we recall, had to go to rehab a few years ago.