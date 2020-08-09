Selena Gomez follows in Taylor Swift’s footsteps

Selena Gomez shared with her fans that in this quarantine she has decided to learn to play the guitar.

Selena Gomez is sharing a bit about how the Coronavirus pandemic is going as she moves away socially, and is making trendy headlines as she does so.

As one of the most popular social media users, Selena Gomez has 186 million followers on Instagram on her official Instagram account and 1.3 million followers on her new account Rare Beauty.

Rare Beauty is the name of Selena’s new makeup line and the demand for her products continues to grow every day. Although Selena was not showing off her beauty line when she will debut in Sephora stores on September 3, 2020, she did share an update with her followers to let them know that Rare Beauty will be 100 percent vegan.

Selena is an avid animal lover and posed for a photo with her beloved dogs snuggled up against her while lounging on a couch.

Fans also noted that as she snuggled her puppy Daisy in her lap, the dog blended in perfectly with her outfit. Selena was wearing the Hailee sweater set in Camel Heather from Free People and the look was gorgeous.

The outfit is perfect for lounging around the house, and at the same time stylish enough to wear outside the house.

The outfit features a waffle knit design that gives it a luxurious texture and features raglan sleeves, large buttons for contrast, and baggy pants for even more comfort. Hailee’s sweater set costs about $ 128.

“For the past few months, everyone has been asking … and we are proud to share that our products will be 100% vegan and cruelty free. Like you, we also love and care for our animals. Coming September 3 only @Sephora and RareBeauty.com, “the singer wrote.

Does Selena Gomez want to be like her BFF Taylor Swift?

Selena also shared a photo on her official Instagram account, where she revealed that she is taking guitar lessons. Selena wrote the following: “Things I’ve been doing in quarantine: settling into my new house and guitar lessons.”

The singer had already stated that she hoped to write a song with her great friend Taylor Swift, but while this happens, Sel will be with Tay and will also know how to play the guitar. Would you like to hear a song between Gomez and Swift?



